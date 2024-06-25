Shillong Teer Result for 25 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Today

Know the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 25 June 2024 here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve clubs that conducts the Shillong Teer game from Monday to Saturday. Participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 25 June 2024. One should note that the Teer winning numbers will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Lucky winners can claim the prizes from the association after the results are declared. One should keep tracking the website for the latest updates.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 25 June, will be announced in two rounds. The Round 1 lottery winning number will be declared at 4 pm and the Round 2 winner will be revealed after 5 pm. You can check the details on the website - meghalayateer.com. Make sure to read the latest announcements before the result links are activated.
Other famous Teer games held in the state are Jowai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer competitions. All the results are announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the scheduled timings for interested people.
One should know the rules of the Shillong Teer lottery sambad thoroughly before buying the tickets. Each contestant with a ticket receives fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition. They must shoot them at a specific target within two minutes.
The Shillong Teer tickets are up for sale at five thousand ticket booking counters across Meghalaya. Interested people must purchase them from authentic counters.
Let's read the easy step-by-step process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 25 June, online:
Go to the official website - meghalayateer.com for the result link.
Find the active option "Shillong Teer Result for 25 June 2024" on the site.
The PDFs will open on a new page.
Check the lottery winning numbers and download the results.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
First Round Winner: 34
Second Round Winner: 19
JUWAI MORNING TEER
First Round Winner: 60
Second Round Winner: 96
JUWAI TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 66
Second Round Winner: Result at 3:25 pm
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 4:12 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 4:21 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: Result at 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 7:30 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 8:15 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined