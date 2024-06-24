Kerala Lottery Result for 24 June 2024: Win Win W 775 Winners Declared; Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result for 24 June 2024: Win Win W 775 Winners Declared; Details

Kerala Lottery Result for 24 June 2024: Check keralalotteries.com for the Win Win W 775 winners.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery result for the Win Win W 775 draw on 24 June is declared online.

|

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery result for the Win Win W 775 draw on 24 June is declared online.</p></div>
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 775 draw is declared today, Monday, 24 June 2024, on the site - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw are requested to check the lucky winners carefully. One should note that the live result has been released after 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Interested people can go through the lottery ticket numbers, prize money, and other details mentioned on the result properly before downloading it.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 775 on Monday, 24 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All interested participants should visit the website after the PDF link is activated. Make sure to check the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All the important details about the lottery draws are stated online.

The State Lottery Department is a government body that organises the lottery draws every day. Lucky participants can claim huge cash prizes from the department after submitting their tickets by the deadline.

All lucky winners should follow the rules of the draw. You cannot claim the money if you don't follow any of the rules decided by the department. One should also remember the last date to submit their tickets.

The Kerala lottery result timings are usually fixed. However, any modifications in the date or time are announced earlier via the site. Concerned participants should update the website to know the details.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 775: Prize List for 24 June 2024

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Win Win W 775 prize money list for Monday, 24 June 2024:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 24 June 2024: How To Download Win Win W 775 PDF

Read the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 775 on Monday, 24 June:

  • Go to the website of the department - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the link "Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 775" on the homepage.

  • You can check the winners after the PDF file opens on a new page.

  • Click on the download option to save a soft copy of the result.

