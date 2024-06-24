Kerala Lottery Result for 24 June 2024: Win Win W 775 Winners Declared; Details

The Kerala lottery result for the Win Win W 775 draw on 24 June is declared online.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 775 draw is declared today, Monday, 24 June 2024, on the site - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw are requested to check the lucky winners carefully. One should note that the live result has been released after 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Interested people can go through the lottery ticket numbers, prize money, and other details mentioned on the result properly before downloading it.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 775 on Monday, 24 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All interested participants should visit the website after the PDF link is activated. Make sure to check the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All the important details about the lottery draws are stated online.
The State Lottery Department is a government body that organises the lottery draws every day. Lucky participants can claim huge cash prizes from the department after submitting their tickets by the deadline.
The Kerala lottery result timings are usually fixed. However, any modifications in the date or time are announced earlier via the site. Concerned participants should update the website to know the details.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Win Win W 775 prize money list for Monday, 24 June 2024:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Read the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 775 on Monday, 24 June:
Go to the website of the department - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the link "Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 775" on the homepage.
You can check the winners after the PDF file opens on a new page.
Click on the download option to save a soft copy of the result.
