Kerala Lottery Result for 24 June 2024: Win Win W 775 Winners Declared; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 775 draw is declared today, Monday, 24 June 2024, on the site - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw are requested to check the lucky winners carefully. One should note that the live result has been released after 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Interested people can go through the lottery ticket numbers, prize money, and other details mentioned on the result properly before downloading it.

