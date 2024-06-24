Shillong Teer Result for 24 June 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Today

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result for 24 June 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Today

Shillong Teer Result for today: You can download the winning numbers from meghalayateer.com on 24 June.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Read how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 24 June 2024 here.

(Photo: iStock)

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya conducted the Shillong Teer game today, Monday, 24 June 2024. Participants of the game are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result on Monday. Please note that the winning numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You must stay alert to know the lucky winners for today on the website - meghalayateer.com. Interested participants should check the latest announcements by the association carefully.

The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 24 June 2024, will be declared for both rounds. The Round 1 winning number will be announced at 4 pm and the Round 2 winner will be declared at 5 pm. All participants can download the PDFs from meghalayateer.com. One should read the rules of the Teer lottery sambad before participating in the competition.

The Teer lottery game is played from Monday to Saturday. The other Teer games held by KHASA are Jowai Teer, Khanapara, and Ladrymbai. You can participate in any of them after knowing the rules.

Shillong Teer Game for 24 June 2024: Rules

The Shillong Teer lottery game is an easy archery competition. All participants receive fifty arrows to shoot at a specific target. Since the game has two rounds, you must divide the arrows.

One can use around thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest in Round 2. You must shoot all of them within two minutes and the one to hit the target correctly is declared the winner.

Make sure to buy the Teer tickets in the morning from the correct counter. They are available after 10 am at almost 5000 ticket booking counters. All interested people should purchase the ticket on time.

Shillong Teer Result for 24 June: How To Download

Read the easy step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for 24 June 2024:

  • Browse through meghalayateer.com to find the active Teer link.

  • Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 24 June 2024" on the homepage.

  • The Teer winning numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 will appear on the screen.

  • Check the winners and download the PDFs from the website.

Winning Numbers for 24 June 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winner: 06

Round 2 Winner: 24

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winner: 62

Round 2 Winner: 78

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 47

Round 2 Winner: 3:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 4:12 pm

Round 2 Winner: 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 4:21 pm

Round 2 Winner: 4:55 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm

Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm

Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm

Round 2 Winner: 9 pm

