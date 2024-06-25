Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 421 Declared on 25 June; Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 421 result is declared on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 421 draw was declared on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, on the official website. Interested and concerned participants who were eagerly waiting to check the winners must visit the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad can check the lucky ticket numbers only on the official website. The live result links are released after 3 pm every day. You must update the website to know the winners and the prize money.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 421 on Tuesday, 25 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. The PDF link is activated after the live result announcement is over. All concerned participants should download the PDF to take a proper look at the lottery ticket numbers. One should stay informed and updated.
The lottery sambad draw results are announced at a fixed time. The Sthree Sakthi SS winners are declared every Tuesday. One should check the lottery numbers on time.
The deadline to submit the lottery tickets and personal documents is thirty days from the result date. All lucky winners must note the last date and complete the process accordingly otherwise they will not receive the money.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 421 prize money for Tuesday, 25 June:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Read the simple step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 421 on Tuesday, 25 June 2024:
Visit keralalotteries.com for the result link.
Click on the option "Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 421" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new page and you can check the lucky numbers.
Download the lottery PDF from the site and save a copy for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined