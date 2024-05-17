Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result for 17 May 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for 17 May 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for today: Check Rounds 1 and 2 winning numbers on meghalayateer.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 17 May 2024, will be released online.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result for 17 May 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) has officially conducted the Shillong Teer game for today, Friday, 17 May. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result on Friday to know the lucky winning numbers. The result PDFs will be released on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Interested people are requested to download the results from the website on time. The interesting and unique archery competition is held at the Shillong Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 17 May, will be released between 4 pm and 5 pm. The Round 1 winner will be announced at 4 pm and the Round 2 winner will be declared after 5 pm. You can download the Teer lottery sambad results for both rounds from the same website.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will also announce winning numbers for other Teer games like Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. You must remember the result timings for all Teer competitions.

Shillong Teer Lottery Game for 17 May 2024: How To Play

New and interested participants should remember the rules of the Shillong Teer game. You must buy the tickets in the morning to participate and they are up for sale after 10 am.

All participants with the correct ticket will get fifty arrows at the beginning of the archery competition. They must focus and shoot them at a specific target within two rounds.

The first thirty can be shot in Round 1 and the remaining arrows can be shot in the second round. Players with the maximum number of correct hits are announced as the winners at the end of the competition on the scheduled days.

Please note that the game is conducted from Monday to Saturday. It is usually closed on Sunday so you cannot participate.

Shillong Teer Result for 17 May 2024: How To Download

Let's read the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 17 May 2024:

  • Access the Teer website - meghalayateer.com.

  • Tap on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 17 May 2024" on the homepage.

  • The Teer lottery results for Rounds 1 and 2 will open on your screen.

  • You can check the lucky numbers and download the results.

Winners for 17 May 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Lucky Winner for Round 1: 36

Lucky Winner for Round 2: 51

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Lucky Winner for Round 1: 51

Lucky Winner for Round 2: 10

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Lucky Winner for Round 1: TBA

Lucky Winner for Round 2: TBA

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Lucky Winner for Round 1: 4:12 pm

Lucky Winner for Round 2: 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Lucky Winner for Round 1: 4:21 pm

Lucky Winner for Round 2: 4:55 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Lucky Winner for Jowai: 4:35 pm

Lucky Winner for Ladrymbai: 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Lucky Winner for Round 1: 7:30 pm

Lucky Winner for Round 2: 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Lucky Winner for Round 1: 8:15 pm

Lucky Winner for Round 2: 9 pm

