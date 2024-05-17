Shillong Teer Result for 17 May 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for 17 May 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) has officially conducted the Shillong Teer game for today, Friday, 17 May. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result on Friday to know the lucky winning numbers. The result PDFs will be released on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Interested people are requested to download the results from the website on time. The interesting and unique archery competition is held at the Shillong Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 17 May, will be released between 4 pm and 5 pm. The Round 1 winner will be announced at 4 pm and the Round 2 winner will be declared after 5 pm. You can download the Teer lottery sambad results for both rounds from the same website.