Shillong Teer Result for 15 May 2024: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Here

Shillong Teer Result for 15 May 2024: The Shillong Teer Lottery is an interesting archery competition held at the Shillong Polo Stadium. The game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) from Monday to Saturday. People are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 15 May. The links will be activated at the scheduled time on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants must check and download the winning numbers for Rounds 1 and 2. You can browse through the latest announcements online.

The Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 15 May 2024, will be announced in a PDF form so that it is easier for participants to check the numbers. The Rounds 1 and 2 lucky numbers will be released between 4 pm and 5 pm on meghalayateer.com. Make sure to download the lottery sambad results to know the lucky winners for today.