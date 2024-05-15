Shillong Teer Result for 15 May 2024: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Here

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 15 May 2024 here.
Shillong Teer Result for 15 May 2024: The Shillong Teer Lottery is an interesting archery competition held at the Shillong Polo Stadium. The game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) from Monday to Saturday. People are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 15 May. The links will be activated at the scheduled time on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants must check and download the winning numbers for Rounds 1 and 2. You can browse through the latest announcements online.
The Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 15 May 2024, will be announced in a PDF form so that it is easier for participants to check the numbers. The Rounds 1 and 2 lucky numbers will be released between 4 pm and 5 pm on meghalayateer.com. Make sure to download the lottery sambad results to know the lucky winners for today.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve clubs. Apart from Shillong Teer, the association conducts other interesting competitions like Khanapara, Jowai, and Ladrymbai Teer. The result timings are mentioned online.
You must read the rules of the Shillong Teer game before participating in it. All players are given fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition and they must shoot all of them at a target.
Players who can hit the target the most number of times are declared the winner. They can claim the prize money from the association after betting the right number.
The Teer lottery tickets are usually available after 10 am via 5000 ticket booking counters across the state. You must buy them from authentic counters to participate in the game.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 15 May 2024:
Visit meghalayateer.com to find the Teer result link.
Tap on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 15 May 2024" on the homepage.
The Teer result will appear on another page and you can check the winners.
Download the result.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winner for First Round: 04
Winner for Second Round: 89
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winner for First Round: 78
Winner for Second Round: 40
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round: 84
Winner for Second Round: 39
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round: 4:12 pm
Winner for Second Round: 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round: 4:21 pm
Winner for Second Round: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winner for Jowai: 4:35 pm
Winner for Ladrymbai: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round: 7:30 pm
Winner for Second Round: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round: 8:15 pm
Winner for Second Round: 9 pm
