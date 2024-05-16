Kerala Lottery Result for 16 May 2024: Download Karunya Plus KN 522 PDF; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 522 draw on 16 May, is declared online.
Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 522: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 522 draw is released today, Thursday, 16 May 2024, for all interested people. You can check the live result link on keralalotteries.com and view the lucky lottery numbers. Please note that the live result has been declared after 3 pm on Thursday. View all the lottery numbers and verify them with the number on your ticket to see if you are a lucky winner. All the important details are stated online.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 522 on Thursday, 16 May, will be declared in a PDF format for interested participants. You can download the lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com if you miss the live result announcement or want to check the lottery numbers later. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts lottery draws for interested people.
You must check the lottery result date, time, and prize money before participating in the draws. All participants should download the lottery result on time and verify each number on the ticket.
You will not receive the prize if you miss the last submission date so complete the process soon. Contact the State Lottery Department officials if you do not receive the prize after submitting the documents on time.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 522 prize money for today, Thursday, 16 May 2024:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for the Karunya Plus KN 522 draw on Thursday, 16 May:
Open keralalotteries.com on your device.
Tap on the active link "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 522 Result" on the homepage.
The Karunya Plus KN PDF will open on a new page and you can verify the lottery ticket numbers.
Download the lottery sambad PDF to your device and take a printout if you want.
