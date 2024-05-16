Shillong Teer Result for Today: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 16 May

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 16 May 2024.
Shillong Teer Result for 16 May 2024: The Shillong Teer Lottery draws are conducted weekly at the Shillong Polo Stadium. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will release the Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 16 May 2024, on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants are requested to download the Rounds 1 and 2 winners as soon as the links are activated. Please note that the Teer lottery results will be announced in two rounds. You must keep a close eye on the website to know the winners.
Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 16 May. You can go to the website - meghalayateer.com to know the result timings and other details. The Teer lottery winning numbers are usually announced between 4 pm and 5 pm by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) for interested participants.
Other interesting Teer lottery sambad games are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. All the latest results are available on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) for participants.
The Shillong Teer lottery game rules are easy to remember. You will get a total of fifty arrows after showing the lottery tickets. You must divide the arrows between two rounds and shoot them at the target.
The Teer lottery tickets are available for sale after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. They can be bought from around 5000 ticket booking counters across the state. Make sure to buy your ticket soon if you wish to participate.
The lottery results for both rounds are available in PDF formats so you can download them easily. Check the official website for the latest updates.
Read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for 16 May 2024, online:
Go to meghalayateer.com.
Find the active result link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 16 May" on the homepage.
The PDfs for Rounds 1 and 2 will open on a new page.
Download the lottery results from the site.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
First Round Winner: 08
Second Round Winner: 60
JUWAI MORNING TEER
First Round Winner: 92
Second Round Winner: 66
JUWAI TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 07
Second Round Winner: 3:15 pm
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 4:12 pm
Second Round Winner: 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 4:21 pm
Second Round Winner: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 7:30 pm
Second Round Winner: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 8:15 pm
Second Round Winner: 9 pm
