Shillong Teer Result for Today: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 16 May

Shillong Teer Result for 16 May 2024: The Shillong Teer Lottery draws are conducted weekly at the Shillong Polo Stadium. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will release the Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 16 May 2024, on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants are requested to download the Rounds 1 and 2 winners as soon as the links are activated. Please note that the Teer lottery results will be announced in two rounds. You must keep a close eye on the website to know the winners.

