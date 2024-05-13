Shillong Teer Result for 13 May 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for 13 May 2024: The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 13 May 2024, will be declared on the official Teer result website - meghalayateer.com after 4 pm. While the Round 1 winning number is expected around 4 pm, the Round 2 winner will be announced at 5 pm. All interested people must keep a close eye on the website to know the lucky winners. You can also check the rules of the game and the prize-claiming process on the website if you are new.
The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 13 May, will be announced in a PDF form. Both lottery sambad result links will be activated on meghalayateer.com and you should download them on time if you are a participant. The Teer game is held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Stadium for interested people.
Other popular Teer games held by the association are Jowai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. You can participate in any of the competitions after buying the tickets on time.
Shillong Teer Game for 13 May 2024: Details
The Shillong Teer lottery game rules are simple and easy to remember. Each player gets fifty arrows at the beginning and they must divide them between two rounds. You can use thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest in Round 2.
Aim them at the target and then shoot to win the competition. The player who can achieve the maximum number of correct aims is declared the winner at the end.
The Teer lottery tickets are up for sale after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. Please note that the game is not conducted on Sunday so the counters are closed.
Shillong Teer Result for 13 May 2024: How To Download
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 13 May 2024:
Access the official website - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 13 May 2024" on the homepage.
The Teer lottery results for Rounds 1 and 2 will open on your screen.
Check the winning numbers and download the results.
Winning Numbers for 13 May 2024
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: To be announced
Round 2 Winner: 3:20 pm
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 68
Round 2 Winner: 94
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 18
Round 2 Winner: 06
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:12 pm
Round 2 Winner: 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:21 pm
Round 2 Winner: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: 9 pm
