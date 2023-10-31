Shillong Teer Result: Check 1st & 2nd Round Results, Hit Numbers on 31 October

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
Shillong Teer Result Today: Unlike other lottery games in India, Shillong Teer is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game of Meghalaya, in which the winners are announced based on the number of arrows shot by them within a time limit of 2 minutes in two rounds. Shillong Teer is played every day in the state from Monday to Saturday except Sundays, which are reserved for church visits.
The result of Shillong Teer for Tuesday, 31 October 2023 will be declared after 4 pm. Once the result is out, people will be able to get a detailed information on hit numbers, winning numbers, dream numbers, and first (morning) and second (evening) round results. The rules of Shillong Teer are in accordance with the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Some other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer.
Interested people who want to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery must know that the lottery is held everyday except on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. Shillong Teer Lottery competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.
Shillong Teer is an amazing, fun, and legal way to earn money. To play the game, interested people must purchase tickets from the designated ticket counters only. Once the ticket is bought, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 that they think is the approximate number of arrows that will be shot in two rounds within 2 minutes to hit the specific target. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds. if the guess was correct, they will earn the reward money.
Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4000.
Shillong Teer result is an aggregate of both first and second round scores. Follow below steps to check the result on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 31 October 2023.
You will get the first and second round results along with other details.
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes.
