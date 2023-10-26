Shillong Teer Result Today: First & Second Round Results for 26 October 2023

Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 26 October 2023, will be uploaded on the official website, meghalayateer.com between 4 and 5 pm. Once the result is out, participants will be able to get a detailed information about winners, hit numbers, common numbers, morning result, night result, dream numbers, and more.

The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows.

The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times in the allotted two minutes. The final result of Shillong Teer Lottery is an aggregate of first and second-round results.