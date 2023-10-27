Shillong Teer Result Today, 27 October: Check Round 1 & 2 Numbers; Details Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 27 October 2023 will be declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer Result today, Friday, 27 October 2023, will be declared soon for interested players. The results will be announced in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, on the official website. You can check and download the list of winners, hit numbers, common numbers, etc. from the official website of the lottery game - meghalayateer.com. As per the latest official details available online, the result will be announced between 4 and 5 pm on the site.
The rules to play the Shillong Teer Lottery game are very simple and easy to remember. You should stay alert to know the winners of the Shillong Teer Result today, on Friday, if you are participating in it. All the important updates such as the rules and process to view the result are mentioned on the website - meghalayateer.com.
Participants should wait for both, Round 1 and Round 2 results to know the exact winners. They will be available after 4 pm on the official website and you can download the results for your reference.
New players should read the rules of the Shillong Teer Lottery game. Each player will get fifty arrows, which they have to shoot in two rounds. You can shoot up to thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest twenty in Round 2.
One should note that this popular archery game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and the rules are established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Number on Friday, 27 October 2023:
Visit the official website of the lottery game - meghalayateer.com.
On the homepage, tap on the link "Shillong Teer Result Today for 27 October 2023".
The first and second round results will appear on your device.
Go through the winners for today.
