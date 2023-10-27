Shillong Teer Result Today, 27 October: Check Round 1 & 2 Numbers; Details Here

The Shillong Teer Result today, Friday, 27 October 2023, will be declared soon for interested players. The results will be announced in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, on the official website. You can check and download the list of winners, hit numbers, common numbers, etc. from the official website of the lottery game - meghalayateer.com. As per the latest official details available online, the result will be announced between 4 and 5 pm on the site.

The rules to play the Shillong Teer Lottery game are very simple and easy to remember. You should stay alert to know the winners of the Shillong Teer Result today, on Friday, if you are participating in it. All the important updates such as the rules and process to view the result are mentioned on the website - meghalayateer.com.