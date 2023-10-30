Shillong Teer Result on 30 October 2023: 1st, 2nd Round Results, and Hit Numbers

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 30 October.
Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game of Meghalaya. The game is legal and is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – owner of almost 12 archery clubs. The rules of Shillong Teer Lottery game have been established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Ladrymbai Teer, and Jowai Teer.
Shillong Teer result for Monday, 30 October 2023, will be uploaded on the official website, meghalayateer.com between 4 and 5 pm. Once the result is out, participants will be able to get a detailed information about winners, hit numbers, common numbers, morning and night results, dream numbers, and more.
Interested people who want to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery must know that the lottery is held every week from Monday to Thursday. Tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. Shillong Teer Lottery competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows.
The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times in the allotted two minutes. The final result of Shillong Teer Lottery is an aggregate of first and second-round results.
Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer Sambad result for Monday, 30 October 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 30 October 2023.
You will get the first and second round results along with other details.
