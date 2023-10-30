Shillong Teer Result on 30 October 2023: 1st, 2nd Round Results, and Hit Numbers

Interested people who want to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery must know that the lottery is held every week from Monday to Thursday. Tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. Shillong Teer Lottery competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows.

The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times in the allotted two minutes. The final result of Shillong Teer Lottery is an aggregate of first and second-round results.