Shillong Teer Result For 28 October 2023: Check First & Second Round Results Now

Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 28 October 2023 has been declared today on the official website, meghalayateer.com. Participants can download and check the results for both the first and second rounds on the website. The detailed list of winners' hit numbers and common numbers will be mentioned for you to check through the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad results.

Shillong Teer is a lottery and archery game that is played legally in Meghalaya, India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday and interested people can purchase Shillong Teer tickets to participate at the designated counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets varies from Rs 1 to 100.