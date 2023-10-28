Shillong Teer Result For 28 October 2023: Check First & Second Round Results Now

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 28 October 2023 will be declared on the website.
Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 28 October 2023 has been declared today on the official website, meghalayateer.com. Participants can download and check the results for both the first and second rounds on the website. The detailed list of winners' hit numbers and common numbers will be mentioned for you to check through the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad results.
Shillong Teer is a lottery and archery game that is played legally in Meghalaya, India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday and interested people can purchase Shillong Teer tickets to participate at the designated counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets varies from Rs 1 to 100.
People who are interested in Shillong Teer and want to participate must be aware of the rules. During the game, participants have to shoot arrows at a specific target. A total of 50 arrows will be shot in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. Players who will hit the target a maximum number of times within a time frame of 2 minutes will emerge as winners. The final result of Shillong Teer is an aggregate of first and second-round results.
Shillong Teer Lottery is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – the owner of almost 12 archery clubs. The game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
Follow the below steps to check the Shillong Teer result today, Saturday, 28 October 2023.
Go to the official website, meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 28 October 2023.
You will get the first and second-round results along with other details.
