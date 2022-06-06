Shadow Over Venkaiah Naidu's Qatar Trip Amid Row Over Remarks Against Prophet

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing members of the business community at India-Qatar Business Forum in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, 5 June.
(Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)
As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) Indian government tries to save face amid outrage over BJP spokespersons’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu seems to be faceing the results of the fallout.
Naidu arrived in Qatar on Saturday, 4 June, as both sides prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. However, he cancelled his scheduled press conference in Doha.
Further, on Sunday, Naidu met Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. The two leaders reviewed the bilateral ties between the two countries in areas such as trade, investment, economic, and security cooperation.
One of his meetings though, in the form of lunch by Amir Sheik Abdullah Bin Ahmed al Thani on Saturday, was called off at the last moment.
As per official sources quoted by The Times of India, this had nothing to with the outrage against the anti-Prophet remarks. The Qatar side had apparently conveyed to India on Friday that the banquet won’t take place because of a “medical reason”.
The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday had summoned Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note, expressing "disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammad."
Responding to this, the Indian government told its Qatar counterpart that:
"Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," a press release by Embassy of India-Doha further added.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)