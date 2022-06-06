Shadow Over Venkaiah Naidu's Qatar Trip Amid Row Over Remarks Against Prophet

As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) Indian government tries to save face amid outrage over BJP spokespersons’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu seems to be faceing the results of the fallout.

Naidu arrived in Qatar on Saturday, 4 June, as both sides prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. However, he cancelled his scheduled press conference in Doha.