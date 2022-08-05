Seven Die, 15 Others Fall Ill in Yet Another Suspected Hooch Tragedy in Bihar

Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said “We are conducting raids in Maker, Marhaura and Bheldi police station areas to nab the suspected bootleggers. We will be able to state the number of arrests after the operation is over.”

Asked when the deceased and the ill had consumed the liquor, the SP said that it will be known after investigation. "Family members are not forthcoming with the information," he said.

To another query, Kumar said that two victims died at PMCH on Thursday. "We are not sure of the other deaths as the bodies were cremated without informing the police or a post mortem".

Local residents said on condition of anonymity that the drunken revelry began on Tuesday night and continued through the early hours of Wednesday.