Congress' Manish Tewari Compares 'Bhaiya' Controversy to 'Black Issue' in the US

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on the 'Bhaiya controversy'.
(Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday, 18 February, likened the controversial 'UP, Bihar de bhaiye' comment made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to racial tensions in the United States.
Narrating a personal anecdote, he explained that despite hailing from a family of Jat, Sikh, and Punjabi assimilation, and his father "laying down his life for Hindu-Sikh amity," he was still disparaged because of his surname.
With the Punjab elections around the corner, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on 16 February, sparked a controversy after he said during a roadshow that "Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was next to Channi when he made the comment. Channi had added:
The comments were seemingly directed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been extensively campaigning in Punjab for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), looking to extend its political foothold.
Meanwhile, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann pointed out that "Priyanka Gandhi is from UP." To this, Kejriwal added, "Then she too is a bhaiya."
A day after his 'UP-Bihar de bhaiye' comment and subsequent outlash, the Punjab CM issued a clarification, stating, "My statement is being misconstrued. All the migrant workers who have come to Punjab till date have toiled and taken it on the path to development. We have only love for them, nobody can change it."
Punjab goes to the polls on 20 February. The results will be declared on 10 March.
(With inputs from ANI.)
