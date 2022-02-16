Punjab CM Channi Sparks Controversy With ‘UP-Bihar de Bahiye' Comment
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was next to Channi when he made the comment.
With days left before Punjab goes to polls, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sparked a controversy after he said during a roadshow that “Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule.”
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was next to Channi when he made the comment. Channi had added,
"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to enter into Punjab.”
The comments were seemingly directed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been extensively campaigning in Punjab for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), looking to extend their political foothold.
After the comment, Kejriwal responded by saying, "It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community," NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann pointed out that "Priyanka Gandhi is from UP". To this, Kejriwal added, "Then she too is a bhaiya."
Further, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya also attacked the Congress for the same and shared the video of the comment saying, “Priyanka Vadra ji comes to Uttar Pradesh and tells herself to be the daughter of UP but in Punjab she is clapping on the insult of the people of Uttar Pradesh-Bihar. This is their dual character and face too.”
Punjab will vote on 20 February and the results will be declared on 10 March.
