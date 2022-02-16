Punjab CM Channi Sparks Controversy With ‘UP-Bihar de Bahiye' Comment

After the comment, Kejriwal responded by saying, "It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community," NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann pointed out that "Priyanka Gandhi is from UP". To this, Kejriwal added, "Then she too is a bhaiya."

Further, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya also attacked the Congress for the same and shared the video of the comment saying, “Priyanka Vadra ji comes to Uttar Pradesh and tells herself to be the daughter of UP but in Punjab she is clapping on the insult of the people of Uttar Pradesh-Bihar. This is their dual character and face too.”