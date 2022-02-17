'Only Love for Migrant Workers': Channi Clarifies 'UP-Bihar de Bhaiye' Jibe
A day after sparking controversy with his 'UP-Bihar de bhaiye' comment, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi issued a clarification on Thursday, 17 February, stating, "My statement is being misconstrued. All the migrant workers who have come to Punjab till date have toiled and taken it on the path to development. We have only love for them, nobody can change it."
He further clarified:
"I was talking about people who come from outside and create disruptions here. Punjab is as much of the people of UP-Bihar, Rajasthan, and elsewhere, who come here and work, as it is ours. So, it is not right to present it in any other manner."
Channi had said during a roadshow that "Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was next to Channi when he made the comment. Channi had added:
"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to enter Punjab."
The comments were seemingly directed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been extensively campaigning in Punjab for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), looking to extend its political foothold.
Kejriwal Responds, Others Lash Out at Channi
According to NDTV, Kejriwal had responded to the comment, saying, "It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community."
Meanwhile, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann had pointed out that "Priyanka Gandhi is from UP." To this, Kejriwal added, "Then she too is a bhaiya."
Further, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya had also attacked the Congress over the remarks and had shared the video of the comment saying, "Priyanka Vadra ji comes to Uttar Pradesh and tells herself to be the daughter of UP but in Punjab she is clapping on the insult of the people of Uttar Pradesh-Bihar. This is their dual character and face too [sic]."
Punjab goes to the polls on 20 February. The results will be declared on 10 March.
