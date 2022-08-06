Seer Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan, Blames BJP MLA In Note

A seer died by suicide in Rajasthan's Jalore after he was allegedly pressured by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA to give way through his hermitage to the land where the legislator wanted to build a resort, according to police.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the spot but did not disclose its content.

After Ravinath (60) was found hanging from a tree at Jalore's Rajapura village on Thursday night, seers at the hermitage did not allow police to take down the body, demanding that the suicide note's content be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Bhinmal MLA Pooraram Choudhary denied the allegations and demanded a fair investigation.

Jalore SP Harshwardhan Agarwalla said they have registered an abetment of suicide case against the legislator on a complaint given by the seers.

"They have not yet taken down the body. We are trying to convince them for a post-mortem," Agarwalla said.