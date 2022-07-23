Seer Who Set Himself Ablaze During Anti-Mining Protest in Rajasthan Passes Away

ANI quoted Goyal as saying that Das was shifted from Rajasthan to Delhi for better treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Protests have been underway in Bharatpur's Pasopa village for over 500 days, with saints demanding that mining activities in Deeg town be shut down. Das set himself on fire during the agitation.

Goyal informed that the post-mortem examination was underway, following which Das' mortal remains would be transferred to Barsana.

Meanwhile, a day after the seer allegedly set himself on fire amid protest over illegal stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, the state government on Thursday assured protesters that it would close down mines in the Adi Badrinath and Kankhachal Hills areas.