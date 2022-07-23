Seer Who Set Himself Ablaze During Anti-Mining Protest in Rajasthan Passes Away

Image used for representational purpose.
Anti-mining protester and seer Vijay Das passed away on Saturday, 23 July, three days after he attempted self-immolation in the Deeg town of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.
Sanjay Goyal, SDM Bharatpur, confirmed the seer's death and informed PTI that he breathed his last at approximately 2:30 am on Saturday.
ANI quoted Goyal as saying that Das was shifted from Rajasthan to Delhi for better treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Protests have been underway in Bharatpur's Pasopa village for over 500 days, with saints demanding that mining activities in Deeg town be shut down. Das set himself on fire during the agitation.
Goyal informed that the post-mortem examination was underway, following which Das' mortal remains would be transferred to Barsana.
Meanwhile, a day after the seer allegedly set himself on fire amid protest over illegal stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, the state government on Thursday assured protesters that it would close down mines in the Adi Badrinath and Kankhachal Hills areas.
Commenting on the demise of the seer, BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeenta Kohli, according to ANI, demanded a CBI probe. She said:
She also went on to point fingers at the Congress government in the state, saying:
"Sadhu Vijay Das passed away as he'd been sitting on dharna for over 500 days but there was no hearing on issue of illegal mining. In Congress rule, the administration became silent. CM is supporting mining mafia to save his seat."
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Wajib Ali reportedly opined, "Sadhu Vijay Das setting himself ablaze was negligence on part of the administration, especially when he had already been given a warning."
"He should have been pacified, spoken to," Ali was quoted by ANI as saying.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
