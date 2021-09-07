SC Panel Member Anil Ghanwat Requests CJI NV Ramana to Release Farm Laws Report

Anil Jaysing Ghanwat wrote a letterto CJI NV Ramana.
File Photo: IANS
Anil Jaysing Ghanwat, one of the members of the committee constituted by the Supreme Court to represent the farming community on the three contentious agricultural laws, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana in his personal capacity, stating the Supreme Court has not given much attention to the report submitted by the committee, ANI reported on Tuesday.
He also requested the Supreme Court to release the report so that its recommendations can be implemented for a peaceful resolution to the farmers' agitation.
"The Supreme Court suspended the implementation of three farm laws and constituted a Committee to report on these laws on 12 January, 2021. The committee was given two months to submit its report. The committee, after consulting a large number of farmers and several stakeholders, submitted its report before the stipulated time on 19 March, 2021," Ghanwat said in his letter.
Ghanwat said the committee had "incorporated the opinions and suggestions of all the stakeholders with the aim of maximum benefits to the farmers".
"The report has addressed all apprehensions of the farmers. The committee was confident that the recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers' agitation," he said.
Ghanwat said that he was pained to see that the issues raised by farmers has not yet been resolved and the agitation is still going on.
Ghanwat is the president of the Shetkari Sanghatana, a Maharashtra-based farmers' union.
"I am humbly pleading to the Supreme Court to kindly release the report for implementation of its recommendations for peaceful resolution of the stalemate to the farmers' satisfaction at the earliest," he added.
The farmers, who have been protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws since November 2020, have demanded a complete rollback of the laws and have pushed for the inclusion of laws that guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
(With Inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined