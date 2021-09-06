Internet Suspended in Karnal, 4 Other Districts Ahead of Farmers' Protest Today

Farmers protest in Muzzafarnagar during the Kisan Mahapanchayat on Sunday, September 5.
Photo: Shahbaz Khan / PTI
The Haryana government on Monday, 6 September, announced the suspension of mobile, internet, and SMS services in the Karnal district, from Monday midnight to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, to maintain law and order ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held on Tuesday.
The government, in its order, said that the telecom services will remain suspended in the adjoining districts of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, and Panipat as well, in order to check the spread of "inflammatory material and false rumours".
The government also announced alternative routes on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway 44 as a large number of protesting farmers have gathered in Karnal for the Tuesday's mahapanchayat.
Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij seemed unperturbed about the mahapanchayat.
The mahapanchayat is being held to protest against the lathicharge on farmers on 28 August, wherein the Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha was seen ordering the police to "break the skulls" of protesting farmers, in a video. The farmers have demanded action against Sinha and the policemen involved in the lathicharge.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said there was no outcome from the meeting with the Karnal administration, and the farmers will 'gherao' the mini-secretariat as per their plan, ANI reported.
The farmers are asking for a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda, who suffered head injuries in the lathicharge and died later owing to a heart attack.
The farmers are also demanding a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the wounded persons.
Karnal District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav, speaking to ANI, said that the demand of the farmers was not justified, and no action will be taken against IAS officer Sinha.
Yadav also issued an advisory asking people to avoid travelling on NH44 as the farmers are expected to take out a protest march there and proceed towards the mini-secretariat.
The farmers, who have been protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws since November 2020, have demanded a complete rollback of the laws, and have pushed for the inclusion of laws that guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 06 Sep 2021,07:01 PM IST