'They Are Our Flesh & Blood': BJP MP Varun Gandhi Tweets in Support of Farmers

Gandhi's tweet is also important in the context of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. It does indicate that at least some elements within the BJP are sensing the need to re-start a dialogue with the protesting farmers.

Also crucial here is the fact that Gandhi represents Pilibhit in the Lok Sabha. Pilibhit lies in Uttar Pradesh's Terai region and is home to a large number of Punjabi origin farmers. Gandhi's own maternal family hails from the region.

Punjabi origin farmers of the Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been at the forefront of the protests.

Navneet Singh, the protester who died after being injured in Delhi's ITO, was also from the Terai region in Uttarakhand.

It is clear that Gandhi is articulating the concerns of his constituents, something that BJP MPs in West UP and Haryana haven't done so far.