SC Issues Notice To Twitter, Centre on PIL Over Checking Fake News

The Supreme Court issued notices on Friday, 12 February, to the Centre and Twitter over a public interest litigation by BJP leader Vinit Goenka, seeking direction for a mechanism to check fake news, 'seditious' & 'anti-India' hate messages on social media platforms.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, directed clubbing other petitions involving social media regulation, and named Union of India, Law Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry as well as Twitter in the notices issued.
The petition, filed by senior Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey in May last year on behalf of the BJP leader asks "to check Twitter content and advertisements spreading hatred through fake news and instigative messages through bogus accounts.”
The petition added that there are hundreds of fake Twitter accounts based on profiles of eminent people and there is content on the platform that is allegedly spreading “hatred amongst the communities, (are) seditious, instigative, separatist, hate-filled, divisive, against the society at large and against the spirit of the Union of India,” quoted ANI.
This comes at a time when the government has been threatening the microblogging platform with penal action and FIRs since the past two weeks, breeding apprehensions of a suspension in the manner in which Chinese apps were blocked.
Twitter, however, continued to push back against a wholesale blocking of accounts saying, “We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve.”
Explaining in its blog that it does not believe that the actions it has been directed to take by the government are consistent with Indian law, Twitter said it has ‘not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians.’
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: undefined