Centre Asks Twitter to Block 1178 ‘Khalistani, Pak-Backed’ Handles

However, it’s not yet clear whether Twitter is fully compliant with the order and will take action against flagged accounts by the government. Twitter’s CEO Jark Dorsey, however, is clearly aware of the ongoing farmers’ protest, as he had ‘liked’ several tweets by international celebrities in support of the farmers.

On February 4, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had shared a flagged list of ‘Pak-based’ as well as ‘Khalistani’ accounts, operating from outside India for allegedly threatening public order amid the national outrage against farm bills.

"Many of these accounts were also automated bots that were used for sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative contents on farmers' protests,” the source added.