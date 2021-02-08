Centre Asks Twitter to Block 1178 ‘Khalistani, Pak-Backed’ Handles

The central government has allegedly asked social media platform Twitter to remove more than a thousand accounts for spreading misinformation and ‘anti-national’ content amid the ongoing farm protests, reported NDTV.
Sources have told NDTV that the Government of India has asked Twitter to remove as many as 1,178 accounts that have ‘Pakistani and Khalistani users’ involved.
However, it’s not yet clear whether Twitter is fully compliant with the order and will take action against flagged accounts by the government. Twitter’s CEO Jark Dorsey, however, is clearly aware of the ongoing farmers’ protest, as he had ‘liked’ several tweets by international celebrities in support of the farmers.
On February 4, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had shared a flagged list of ‘Pak-based’ as well as ‘Khalistani’ accounts, operating from outside India for allegedly threatening public order amid the national outrage against farm bills.
"Many of these accounts were also automated bots that were used for sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative contents on farmers' protests,” the source added.
This move comes after Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, 6 February, expressed concerns over the 'toolkit' tweet by Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, which is now being probed by the Delhi police.
The minister said, as per ANI: "It revealed a lot. We have to see what else comes out.”
The outburst happened after American pop singer Rihanna took to Twitter, sharing the link to a CNN article, which spoke about the suspension of internet in areas of the national capital amid protests against the farm bills.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
Published: 08 Feb 2021,10:45 AM IST