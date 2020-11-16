SC to Hear Plea Against Arrest of Kerala Journo Siddique Kappan

Hearing comes up days after SC stressed the need to protect ‘personal liberty’ in Arnab Goswami’s case. Vakasha Sachdev Siddique Kappan’s habeas corpus plea will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, 16 November. | (Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint) Law Hearing comes up days after SC stressed the need to protect ‘personal liberty’ in Arnab Goswami’s case.

The Supreme Court on Monday, 16 November, is set to hear the habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, less than a week after it granted interim bail to Republic editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after going into the details of the case against him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will hear the matter at 12:30 pm.

Kappan, a freelance journalist, was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman there, when he (along with three others he was travelling with) was arrested on 5 October by the UP Police’s Special Task Force. On 7 October, they were booked for sedition under the Indian Penal Code and under Section 17 of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, pertaining to raising funds for a terrorist act. The police claim they have links to the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is still not a banned organisation in India, but is often referred to as a successor to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). While the other three accused – Atiq-ur Rehman, Masood Ahmed and their driver Alam – have filed bail applications (which have been rejected by the Mathura courts), Kappan is yet to file a bail plea.

A habeas corpus petition against the journalist's custody was filed in the apex court by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), calling the action illegal and unconstitutional. On 12 October, a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Bobde had suggested that Kappan should approach the Allahabad High Court instead, and directed the matter to be listed after four weeks. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the KUWJ, had urged the apex court to consider the implications of the UAPA being invoked here, to make it near-impossible to get bail. In addition to the main plea in the habeas corpus petition, the KUWJ has also requested the Supreme Court to pass interim directions allowing regular meetings between the journalist and his family and lawyers, after KUWJ lawyer Wills Mathews was not allowed to meet him. The chief judicial magistrate in Mathura failed to take any action when a similar request was raised then. Kappan’s situation was raised in the Supreme Court at the end of its urgent hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea for interim bail. Kapil Sibal, who was representing the Maharashtra Government in that case, noted to the bench that

“A Kerala journalist was arrested by UP Police when was going to Hathras to report. We came to this court under Article 32. The court said go to lower court. The petition was posted after four weeks. Such things are also happening.”

Justice DY Chandrachud had passed some strong remarks during the hearing of Goswami’s case by a vacation bench of him and Justice Indira Banerjee, saying the constitutional courts should step in when there is an attempt to “nail” the personal liberty of Indian citizens, and that it would be a “travesty of justice” if Goswami and the other accused in that case didn’t get bail, given the kind of case against them for abetment of suicide. He also said that the Supreme Court and high courts needed to “smell” the FIR against an accused in such cases, and see if a case was actually made out against the accused. When it was suggested that Goswami had already filed a bail application which was being heard within a swift timeframe, Justice Chandrachud had also said that: