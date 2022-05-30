Blamed for 'Shoddy' Aryan Khan Probe, Sameer Wankhede Transferred to Chennai

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who is facing action for a "shoddy" probe into the drugs-on-cruise case against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayers Services in Chennai on Monday, 30 May.

He is also being interrogated for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate to land the job.

After he was removed from the drugs case investigation, Wankhede was sent to the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested by the NCB from Mumbai's Cordelia cruise on 8 October.