Aryan Khan Case: Pic of NCB Officer With Absconding Witness Sparks Row

Earlier, 'private investigator' Gosavi's viral selfie and videos with Aryan had led Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to ask how a 'witness' and a non-employee could have unrestricted access to an accused in the case. Gosavi, who had reportedly gone missing after a lookout notice was issued against him, had resurfaced on Monday and declared that he wanted to 'surrender' to the police in Lucknow as he felt 'threatened' in Mumbai, as per a report by NDTV.

The recent photos of Wankhede with Gosavi have triggered protests from Malik, who called the entire case a 'forgery'. On Sunday, a witness in the Mumbai drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, had levelled allegations against Wankhede, alleging that Wankhede was given a Rs 8 crore payoff. Denying the allegations, the NCB had told a special court that the witness had turned hostile.