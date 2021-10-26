ADVERTISEMENT

Aryan Khan Case: Pic of NCB Officer With Absconding Witness Sparks Row

The photo of Sameer Wankhede & KP Gosavi were reportedly taken on the day the cruise was raided.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A photo of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede with 'independent witness' KP Gosavi has surfaced.</p></div>
Photos of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who is linked to a Rs 8 crore payoff, with the agency's 'independent witness' KP Gosavi has strengthened claims about the Aryan Khan case being 'fake', as per a report by NDTV.

The photos, reportedly taken on the day (2 October) the agency raided a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai and arrested Aryan and seven others, are from inside the offices at the city's port.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sameer Wankhede with KP Gosavi and others.</p></div>

Sameer Wankhede with KP Gosavi and others.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Earlier, 'private investigator' Gosavi's viral selfie and videos with Aryan had led Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to ask how a 'witness' and a non-employee could have unrestricted access to an accused in the case. Gosavi, who had reportedly gone missing after a lookout notice was issued against him, had resurfaced on Monday and declared that he wanted to 'surrender' to the police in Lucknow as he felt 'threatened' in Mumbai, as per a report by NDTV.

The recent photos of Wankhede with Gosavi have triggered protests from Malik, who called the entire case a 'forgery'. On Sunday, a witness in the Mumbai drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, had levelled allegations against Wankhede, alleging that Wankhede was given a Rs 8 crore payoff. Denying the allegations, the NCB had told a special court that the witness had turned hostile.

Published: 

