Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Suspends Investigation In-Charge, 1 More Officer

20 people, including Aryan Khan, were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(Photo: Twitter)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday, 13 April, suspended two of its officers probing the cruise ship drugs case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
The two officers, Vishwa Vijay Singh and Asshish Ranjan Prasad, were subjected to an inquiry by the NCB's vigilance team, and were found to have indulged in some "suspicious activity", India Today reported, quoting sources.
As many as five cases were transferred to the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) following extortion allegations against the NCB team. A vigilance inquiry was also conducted, which involved the recording of statements by a number of officers, including Singh, Prasad, and Sameer Wankhede, who was the zonal director at the time.
Aryan Khan was arrested on a cruise ship in Mumbai on 3 October 2021 following a raid by the NCB. He was among 20 people charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(With inputs from India Today.)
