‘Same Path as Babri Masjid’: Owaisi After Gyanvapi Case Held Maintainable

After a Varanasi District Court on Monday, 12 September, said that a petition seeking permission to worship Hindu deities at the Gyanvapi mosque's outer wall was maintainable, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that there should be a high court appeal against the order.

"There should be an appeal in High Court against this order. I hope Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal against this order," he said.