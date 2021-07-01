Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav Hospitalised

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has been hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 1 July, citing family sources.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday.
The 81-year-old three time CM of UP and former Union Defence Minister had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in October.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are due in the first half of next year, where Yadav's son, Akhilesh Yadav – who also served as UP CM from 2012 to 2017 – would be looking to unseat the current BJP-led government of Yogi Adityanath.
Among other parties in the fray would be Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress.
Published: 01 Jul 2021,01:53 PM IST