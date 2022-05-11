Saffron Flag Hoisted Atop Mosque in Karnataka Village, FIR Registered

Asaffron flag was hoisted atop a mosque in the Sattigeri Village near Arabhavi in Belagavi district of Karnataka in the wee hours of Wednesday, 11 May.
(Photo: The Quint)
An FIR was registered by the police after a saffron flag was hoisted atop a mosque in the Sattigeri village near Arabhavi in Belagavi district of Karnataka in the wee hours of Wednesday, 11 May.
The flag was spotted by the mosque authorities who came for the morning azaan. The qazi of the mosque immediately informed the local Hindu and Muslim religious leaders, following which a case was registered.
According to the police, miscreants might have tied the flag between 3.30 am to 5.30 am. The FIR has been registered by the Ghataprabha police. No arrests have been made in the case so far.
“We have never had such a problem in the past. Everyone around including the Hindu elders living around the mosque helped and we brought the flag down,” the qazi of the mosque, Malikjan Mohammed, told The Quint.
As per sources, the atmosphere was briefly tense after the news spread in the village, following which members of the two communities brought down the flag together.
Police force has been deployed at the village to avoid any untoward incident and restore peace.
