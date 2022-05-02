Saffron Flag Hoisted at Idgah in Rajasthan's Pali, Protesters Seek Police Action

Members of the Muslim community staged a protest, demanding that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.
The Quint
India
Published:

A saffron flag was allegedly hoisted over an Idgah in Rajasthan's Pali on Saturday, 30 April, leading to protests by members of the Muslim community.

|

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A saffron flag was allegedly hoisted over an Idgah in Rajasthan's Pali on Saturday, 30 April, leading to protests by members of the Muslim community.</p></div>

A saffron flag was allegedly hoisted atop an Idgah in Rajasthan's Pali on Saturday, 30 April, leading to protests by members of the Muslim community.

The incident took place at a mosque located on Sojat city's Dhinawas road. The saffron flag was confiscated on Sunday morning after the police were informed about the matter.

Members of the Muslim community staged a protest outside the office of Sojat Circle Officer Dr Hemant Kumar Jakhar and Station House Officer Jaswant Singh, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gopal has demanded that strict action be taken against those attempting to disturb communal harmony.

Also ReadIn Delhi, Both Caste & Communalism Haunt Jahangirpuri’s Bengali Muslims

A probe into the matter is underway.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, the administration has issued instructions to maintain vigilance in the district. The police force also conducted a flag march in the city.

In April, communal clashes had erupted in the state's Karauli district after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year's was allegedly met with stone-pelting, leading to a confrontation between the members of two communities.

Also Read'Provocative Slogans Led to Karauli Clashes': Rajasthan Cops As Probe Begins

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT