Miscreants Vandalise Church, Replace Cross With Saffron Flag in Karnataka

A complaint was registered after miscreants vandalised a church, in Dakshina Kannada's Kadaba Taluk's Peradka area.

The incident happened on Sunday, 1 May, at the Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, where some miscreants allegedly brought down the cross that was on top of the church and hoisted a saffron flag in its place.

The complaint by Fr Jose Verghese bin Varghese alleged that miscreants broke open the door of the church and entered the premises illegally.