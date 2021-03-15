Vaze on Centre’s Hitlist Ever Since He Arrested Arnab, Says Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday, 15 March, attacked the Centre over the arrest of Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze in the case related to explosives being discovered in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s house and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was avenging the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami that was led by Vaze’s team.

Vaze was arrested and remanded to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case related to the explosives found outside Antilia (Ambani’s house) on 25 February and his alleged association with the owner of the car.

In its editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena has alleged that Vaze’s arrest was a part of a conspiracy since he had led the team that arrested Goswami in the case of abetment of suicide of Mumbai-based interior designer Anvay Naik.