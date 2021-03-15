Ambani Bomb Scare | White Innova Trailed SUV With Gelatin: Sources

A white Innova that allegedly belonged to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, was trailing the Scorpio car laden with explosives while it was en route for Mukesh Ambani’s house on 25 February, ANI reported quoting sources.

The car (MH01 ZA403) that was brought to National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in the wee hours of Sunday, 14 March, was seen in the CCTV footage captured at Mulund Naka, trailing the Scorpio in which gelatin was planted near Antilia. The car also has ‘police’ written on the rear window.