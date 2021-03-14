Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Top Cop Sachin Vaze Arrested by NIA

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze, overlooking the case related to the explosives discovered in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, was arrested on Saturday, 13 March night after over 12 hours of questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Vaze was arrested after questioning related to the alleged links with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio that was found laden with explosives outside Ambani’s house.

Vaze was arrested under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery punishable or otherwise), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908, ANI quoted NIA as saying.

Vaze’s arrest comes just a day after he moved for anticipatory bail in the Thane district and sessions court on Friday, following which the court refused to grant him interim protection and kept the plea for hearing on 19 March.