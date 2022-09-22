RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Head of All India Imam Organisation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat along with senior Sangh functionaries on Thursday, 22 September, met Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation, at a mosque in New Delhi, taking forward his outreach to the Muslim community.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, was held at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque where the office of the All India Imam Organisation is located.

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries -- joint general secretary Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar. While Lal was earlier organisational secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kumar is patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Sharing details of the meeting, Suhaib Ilyasi, brother of Ahmed Ilyasi, said, "It was great that Bhagwatji came on our invitation on the death anniversary of our father. It also sends out a good message to the country."