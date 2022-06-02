Gyanvapi: 'Hindus Have Special Devotion for the Place,' Says RSS' Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, 2 June, weighed in on the ongoing Gyanvapi masjid issue, saying that Hindus had raised the matter because they had 'special devotion', and that the Muslims of today were descendants of "rishis, munis, and Khatriyas".

"Issues have been raised over places in which Hindus have special devotion. Hindus don't think against Muslims. Ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence and suppress morale. So Hindus feel their religious places should be restored," Bhagwat said, as per news agency ANI.

He also said that Hindus had no opposition against any form of worship.