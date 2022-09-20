RSS Chief Holds Closed Door Meet With Former L-G, Ex-CEC & Other Eminent Muslims

An important closed door meeting took place recently between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and a group of 'eminent' Muslim individuals at the RSS headquarters at Keshav Kunj in Delhi's Jhandewalan.

The group included former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lieutenant General (Retd.) Zameer Uddin Shah and Rashtriya Lok Dal national vice-president Shahid Siddiqui. There were others present as well.