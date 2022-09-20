RSS Chief Holds Closed Door Meet With Former L-G, Ex-CEC & Other Eminent Muslims

(Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor was among the 'eminent' Muslims who met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat)
An important closed door meeting took place recently between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and a group of 'eminent' Muslim individuals at the RSS headquarters at Keshav Kunj in Delhi's Jhandewalan.
The group included former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lieutenant General (Retd.) Zameer Uddin Shah and Rashtriya Lok Dal national vice-president Shahid Siddiqui. There were others present as well.
The meeting lasted over one hour and a wide range of issues were discussed, including the Gyanvapi dispute, hate crimes and population control.
One of the members of the group, who did not want to be named, said that the aim of the visit was to "highlight issues pertaining to the Muslim community".
The member said that the group "did not want any media attention around the visit" and that their "initiative should not be misunderstood".
"We are concerned about what is happening (in the country) and that is why we went for this meeting," the person said.
According to an individual present at the meeting, Mohan Bhagwat also put forward his views on various issues.
During the meeting, it was asserted from the RSS' side that this was an "ice-breaker" and a bigger meeting with "Muslim intellectuals" will be organised.
The Quint reached out to several people who attended the meeting, both from the RSS side and the Muslim side. We received responses from two of them, both of whom did not want to be named. Their responses are part of the story. Many others did not respond. We will update the story as and when we get more responses.
