Seven Injured as Building Partially Collapses in Navi Mumbai, Rescue Op Underway

A part of building collapsed in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, 11 June, injuring at least seven people, reports suggest.

"Seven people have been shifted to hospital after a slab of the sixth floor of a building collapsed to the ground floor in Navi Mumbai. Rescue operation is underway," Abhijit Bangar, Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation told news agency ANI.

The ceiling slab on the sixth floor of a building in Jimmy Park society in Sector 17, Nerul, collapsed while some drilling work was in progress, tearing through the lower floors, according to a Times of India report.