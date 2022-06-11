Imtiaz Ali on Turning Intimacy Director For Netflix's 'She Season 2'

Speaking to The Quint, Imtiaz Ali, Aaditi Pohankar, and Arif Ali throw light on how the second season is different from the first, on Bhumi’s character arch, the various ways in which intimacy can be portrayed on screen, and how a city can become a character in itself.

Imtiaz Ali also shared the creative dynamic between him and brother Arif, stating, “Every time I wrote something, Arif was dismissive about it.” Imtiaz recalled turning intimacy director for ‘She’ and how he believes intimacy can be portrayed on screen.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan