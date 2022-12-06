RIP Dominique Lapierre: The Adopted Son of India Whose Heart Beat for the Poor

The year was 1981. Dominique Lapierre's Freedom At Midnight – based on the last year of India's freedom struggle – had come out just a few years ago.

Lapierre had gained widespread fame and royalties from the success of the book, which had been written after several interviews with Lord Mountbatten, the last Governor General of India, and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Instead of pocketing all the money, Lapierre, whose heart beat for the poor and oppressed in India, paid a visit to Kolkata's (then Calcutta) most revered saint, Mother Teresa, with a cheque of $50,000. He was certain that she would know best how to utilise the royalties received from the book.