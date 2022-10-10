'Our Grandkids Deserve a Better Life Than Our Kids': Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims

It was an ordinary December afternoon in Bhopal’s JP Nagar. The year was 1984. Meena Panthi, who was pregnant at the time, was serving dinner when her husband returned home from work. His blank face and vacant eyes relayed a bad news – one that has had a lasting impact on Meena's family.

A blast had occurred near her husband’s workplace. This was the Bhopal gas tragedy, which took place on 3 December 1984; and killed 3,787 people and affected more than 5.58 lakh people.

On 10 October, Meena, now 63 years old, reached Delhi to continue her 38-year-long fight for justice and just compensation. “I still remember what my husband said that day as I tried to get out of the house: ‘Don’t go. Bodies are strewn around like carcasses of cats and dogs’,” she recalled, as she stood outside Delhi’s Nirman Bhawan on Monday afternoon.