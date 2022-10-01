Why You Need Soil From a Sex Worker's Doorstep to Make Maa Durga's Idol

Why is soil from a brothel used to make Durga idol?
Did you know that soil from the doorstep of a sex worker is necessary to make the idol of 'Maa Durga'? And the temple priest or the idol maker must sincerely 'request' for this soil? We'll tell you the legends behind this curious, little-known tradition.
But a month later, when Goddess Durga – the symbol of power and womanhood, and the victory of evil over virtue is celebrated, sex workers or their children aren't even allowed to step into the pandals.
So, what is the story behind this hypocritical tradition, passed down for generations? Or are the beliefs and theories behind this ritual not so pretentious, but modified over generations to suit our interests?
Legends say when a person enters a brothel, they leave their 'purity' and virtue behind, outside the homes of sex workers, making the soil at their doorstep 'punya' or holy. This holy soil mixed with mud collected from the banks of river Ganga is used to sculpt the goddess.
As per 'Shaktism' – the Hindu cult that treats women and men equal and depicts women as manifestation of the Divine Feminine, Durga pujo is incomplete till the 'Navkanyas' – the nine class of women are worshipped, revered, and served alongside the goddess.
The soil from the doorstep of these nine class of women –
'Nati' (dancer)
'Vaishya' (sex worker)
'Rajaki' (washerwoman)
'Gopala' (milkmaid)
'Napita' (woman barber)
'Malakara' (woman gardener)
'Shudra' (backward class woman)
'Brahmani' (upper class woman)
'Kapalika' (skull-bearing worshipper of Lord Shiva)
must eventually give shape to 'Shakti' (Goddess Durga).
Hindu mythology depicts that during the battle between 'Maa Durga' and 'Mahishasur' – the buffalo demon tried to humiliate the dignity of Durga. Angered by Mahishasur's demeaning of women, the goddess used all her rage to destroy the demon, bringing upon the victory of virtue over vice that is celebrated every year.
