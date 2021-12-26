Resident Doctors Threaten Mass Resignation if Counselling Not Expedited

Protesting against the delays in NEET-PG counselling, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced on Saturday, 25 December, that resident doctors across the country will have to go ahead with mass resignation if the government fails to expedite the counselling and the admission process.

In a press release, FORDA said, “Since no concrete measure has been taken by authorities yet in the concerned matter, it was unanimously decided to continue the agitation. During the meeting it was also discussed that protesting resident doctors across the nation will be forced to go forward with 'mass resignation' from services if the demand is not met at the earliest."