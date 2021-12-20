Resident Doctors Protest Outside Health Ministry Over Delay in NEET Counselling

Hundreds of resident doctors from across the government hospitals protested outside the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) at Delhi's Nirman Bhawan on Monday, 20 December, as the strike against the delay in the NEET-PG (The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate)) counselling entered the fourth day.

Distressed patients and their kin have been bearing the brunt of this since 17 December as emergency and Outpatient Department (OPD) services at Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Guru Teg Bahadur, among other hospitals, continued to be impacted due to the strike. The protest is being spearheaded by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).