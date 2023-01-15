Quiz: Which of These Countries Does India’s Constitution Not Borrow From?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
The Indian Constitution borrows many of its tenets from the constitutions of other countries. Which of these countries does India's Constitution NOT borrow from?
Option number 1: China.
The Constitution of India borrows features from many different constitutions.
These include the concurrent list and the joint-sitting of the Houses of Parliament from the Constitution of Australia, the Directive Principles of State Policy from Ireland, and the power to appoint state governors at the Centre, from Canada.
But, China is not one of the countries that India's Constitution has borrowed from.
The Indian Constitution borrowed none of its tenets from China.