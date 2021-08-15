The Constitution of India had 395 articles when it was signed in 1950. The final Article at the time was Article 395, which covered repeals. It repealed the Indian Independence Act, 1947, and the Government of India Act, 1935, both which were effectively predecessors to the Constitution of India.

By the end of 2022, the Constitution had been amended as many as 105 times, bringing the total number of Articles to 470.